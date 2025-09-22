Equinix Opens CN1 Data Center in Chennai to Boost Expansion

Equinix EQIX recently announced the opening of its first International Business Exchange (IBX) data center, CN1, in Chennai, India. This facility is located in Siruseri, Tamil Nadu, covering nearly six acres, and will be interconnected with the company’s Mumbai campus, which includes three IBX data centers.

The newly opened facility will support local and global businesses by offering direct access to one of the fastest-growing digital economies that is advancing innovation and AI adoption.

Chennai is becoming a major center for innovation and AI in India, boosting the country’s role in digital services and AI development. To support this growth, India is rapidly increasing its high-performance data center capacity, highlighted by the launch of CN1 in Chennai, which strengthens the needed digital infrastructure.

In the first phase, CN1 will provide 800 cabinets with an initial investment of US$69 million. Later, it will expand to support 4,250 cabinets when fully built. This data center is designed for very high reliability with 99.999% uptime and offers Equinix interconnection services like Equinix Fabric, which helps enterprises to leverage the benefits of hybrid multicloud. It also supports liquid cooling technology to handle high-density and compute-intensive workloads.

With the opening of CN1 in Chennai, customers can gain low-latency access to this key digital ecosystem, enabling seamless and secure connectivity with their business partners, customers and providers.

EQIX’s Global Footprint

Equinix runs more than 270 data centers in 36 countries to serve more than 10,000 customers with their digital needs. In the Asia-Pacific region, Equinix has more than 60 data centers in key metros across Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore. These centers offer interconnection and digital infrastructure solutions that help businesses in the region grow and succeed.

Presently, Equinix works with more than 300 companies in India, including network service providers and five internet exchanges.

Conclusion

Equinix’s opening of its CN1 data center in Chennai strengthens India's digital infrastructure and supports AI development. The facility enhances connectivity for businesses in one of the fastest-growing digital economies. CN1's scalable and reliable services will drive regional digital transformation.

Over the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 1.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are SL Green SLG and Crown Castle CCI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLYM’s 2025 FFO per share has moved 2 cents northward to $1.88 over the past two months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLG’s 2025 FFO per share has moved 57 cents upward to $6.21 over the past two months.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.