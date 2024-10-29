Equatorial Resources Eyes Promising Iron Ore Prospects

Equatorial Resources Limited (AU:EQX) has released an update.

Equatorial Resources Limited has announced promising assay results from its Nimba Alliance Iron Ore Project in Guinea, revealing high-grade iron mineralization at the D1 Target. The company is preparing for a maiden drill program to further explore these findings, while also actively pursuing international arbitration against the Republic of Congo over investment disputes. With a strong cash reserve of $13.7 million, Equatorial is well-positioned to advance its exploration initiatives and legal proceedings.

