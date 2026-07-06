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EQT

EQT Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Amphenol

July 06, 2026 — 11:50 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) has taken over the #17 spot from Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of EQT Corp versus Amphenol Corp. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (EQT plotted in blue; APH plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of EQT vs. APH:

EQT,APH Relative Performance Chart

EQT is currently trading off about 0.6%, while APH is up about 1.1% midday Monday.

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Further EQT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of EQT-> EQT Technical Analysis-> Selling Calls For Income-> More articles by this source->

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