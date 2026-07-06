EQT Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Amphenol

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) has taken over the #17 spot from Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of EQT Corp versus Amphenol Corp. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (EQT plotted in blue; APH plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of EQT vs. APH:

EQT is currently trading off about 0.6%, while APH is up about 1.1% midday Monday.

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Further EQT Research:

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