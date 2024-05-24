News & Insights

EQT Holdings Reports Shift in Major Shareholders

May 24, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

EQT Holdings Ltd. (AU:EQT) has released an update.

EQT Holdings Limited has experienced a shift in the composition of its substantial holders, with Washington H. Soul Pattinson (Soul Patts) reducing its voting power from 4.71% to 4.37%, and Pengana Capital Group Limited (PCG) reducing from 4.64% to 3.91%. The total combined voting power of these shareholders has decreased from 9.35% to 8.28%. These changes reflect adjustments in the company’s influential stakeholders and could potentially impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

