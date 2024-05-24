EQT Holdings Reports Shift in Major Shareholders

EQT Holdings Ltd. (AU:EQT) has released an update.

EQT Holdings Limited has experienced a shift in the composition of its substantial holders, with Washington H. Soul Pattinson (Soul Patts) reducing its voting power from 4.71% to 4.37%, and Pengana Capital Group Limited (PCG) reducing from 4.64% to 3.91%. The total combined voting power of these shareholders has decreased from 9.35% to 8.28%. These changes reflect adjustments in the company’s influential stakeholders and could potentially impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:EQT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.