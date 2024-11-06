EQT Holdings Director Increases Share Entitlements

News & Insights

November 06, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

EQT Holdings Ltd. (AU:EQT) has released an update.

EQT Holdings Limited announced a change in the interest held by director Michael Joseph O’Brien, who has acquired an additional 17,987 share entitlements. These changes were made following shareholder approval at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting ongoing adjustments in director-related securities. This update may influence investor perspectives as it highlights director-level engagement with company shares.

