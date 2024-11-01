News & Insights

EQT Corp’s Aging Infrastructure: A Looming Threat to Financial Stability and Operations

November 01, 2024 — 02:01 am EDT

EQT Corp (EQT) has disclosed a new risk, in the Costs category.

EQT Corp faces a significant business risk due to the aging infrastructure of its transmission and storage systems, which have been operational for several decades. The deteriorating condition of these systems may lead to unforeseen adverse events or necessitate increased maintenance and repair efforts, resulting in substantial downtime and associated costs. This scenario poses a potential threat to the company’s business operations, financial stability, and liquidity, as escalating expenses and lost revenue could have a material adverse impact. Additionally, compliance with stringent safety regulations and integrity management programs may further exacerbate financial liabilities.

