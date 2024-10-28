EQT Corporation reinstated with a Buy at BofA

BofA reinstated coverage of EQT Corporation (EQT) with a Buy rating and $50 price target EQT is “a compelling investment opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on the structural shift taking place in natural gas markets, argues the analyst. The LNG buildout could add 16% to domestic demand and “tether US fundamentals to theglobal marketis finally here and evident in a contango sloped forward curve,” the analyst tells investors.

