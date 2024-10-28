News & Insights

Stocks

EQT Corporation reinstated with a Buy at BofA

October 28, 2024 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA reinstated coverage of EQT Corporation (EQT) with a Buy rating and $50 price target EQT is “a compelling investment opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on the structural shift taking place in natural gas markets, argues the analyst. The LNG buildout could add 16% to domestic demand and “tether US fundamentals to theglobal marketis finally here and evident in a contango sloped forward curve,” the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EQT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.