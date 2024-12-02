EQT Corporation price target raised to $52 from $42 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson raised the firm’s price target on EQT Corporation (EQT) to $52 from $42 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after EQT completed its planned asset sale program with the sale of a portion of its midstream assets to funds managed by Blackstone (BX). The firm’s increased target reflects the JV announcement, lower debt, and better capturing the new cost structure, the analyst tells investors.
