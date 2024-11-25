News & Insights

Stocks

EQT Corporation price target raised to $41 from $32 at Truist

November 25, 2024 — 01:30 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on EQT Corporation (EQT) to $41 from $32 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. EQT announced the monetization of a non-controlling interest in its midstream joint venture for $3.5B with a capped 7.9% cost of capital and a buy-down/buy-out option, the analyst tells investors in a research note. while the valuation was as the firm expected, investors on the sidelines due to leverage may have fewer concerns as EQT surpassed its original asset sale target, and the move frees up EQT to start looking at external opportunities to take advantage of a strong gas strip, Truist says in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EQT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.