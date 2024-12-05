EQT Corporation initiated with a Market Perform at Bernstein

Bernstein initiated coverage of EQT Corporation (EQT) with a Market Perform rating and $50 price target The Trump Trade has enriched “gassy” E&Ps and EQT’s multiple has risen ahead of its gassy E&P peers and its “even more oily” peers within the firm’s coverage, the analyst tells investors in a research note. High exposure to dry gas near the bottom of the cycle EBITDA and the management’s deleveraging plans both support EQT valuation, but the risks to Henry Hub from a slow wall of LNG coming into market in 2025 and Russian capacity potentially going back into the market could pressure EQT’s recent gains, the firm adds.

