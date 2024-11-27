EQNR Awards New IMR Contract Supporting Sustainable Subsea Operations

Equinor ASA EQNR has awarded a long-term subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) contract to DeepOcean, a subsea services provider based in Norway, to support its operational activities in the Norwegian Continental Shelf and other parts of Europe. The contract spans eight years, commencing in 2027 and running through 2035.

Details of the IMR Contract

Per the terms of the contract, DeepOcean will deploy a team of subsea engineers to use their knowledge and expertise in subsea operations, alongside a subsea tool pool. The team will also implement remote operations technologies for its tasks. Furthermore, DeepOcean will bring in a new vessel for the contract with EQNR, chartered from Rem Offshore.

Features of the Vessel

The newbuild vessel, named Rem Ocean, shall boast dual-fuel engines, enabling it to run on both bio-methanol and biodiesel. The vessel is equipped with a battery energy storage system and regenerative energy systems for effective utilization of energy. Rem Ocean will also boast a powerful electric crane capable of lifting up to 250 tons and two electric WROVs contained in hangars. The outside deck area in the vessel spans 1,000 square meters, while the hangar area inside the vessel is expected to have an area of 350 square meters. Rem Ocean will also feature an Autonomous Inspection Drone ("AID"). The AID provides advanced subsea asset inspection capabilities to the vessel.

DeepOcean's Commitment to Sustainable IMR Operations

The contract with Equinor marks a milestone for DeepOcean as it shall set a new industry standard for sustainable IMR operations. This long-term contract enables DeepOcean to invest its resources in the next generation of subsea services offered to Equinor.

Speaking of Rem Ocean, DeepOcean mentioned that its environmental impact will be substantially lower compared to the other IMR vessels in use. The vessel is expected to reduce emissions by 90% while operating on bio-methanol and by 30% while operating on other conventional fuels, relative to existing IMR vessels. Additionally, the vessel will also be streamlined for remote operations, reducing the need for offshore project crews.

EQNR's Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, EQNR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

