EQ Resources Unveils Promising Tungsten Reserves

EQ Resources Limited, a global player in tungsten production, has announced significant ore reserves at its Barruecopardo Mine in Spain, projecting at least seven years of mine life. The company is optimizing mining processes to enhance efficiency and plans further drilling to potentially expand its reserves. This positions EQR as a prominent supplier of tungsten amidst growing global demand.

