EQ Resources Shifts Focus Amid Loan Decision

EQ Resources Limited, a prominent tungsten mining company, has decided to forego the extension of a $20 million loan facility with Queensland Investment Corporation due to unfavorable revised terms. Instead, the company is focusing on promising offtake and convertible note arrangements and exploring new investment opportunities, driven by strong operational improvements in Australia and Spain. This strategic shift is aimed at ensuring shareholder interests while advancing expansion plans at its Mt Carbine mine.

