EQ Resources Secures Key Tungsten Supply Deal

EQ Resources Limited has secured a five-year tungsten concentrate supply agreement with Elmet Technologies, valued at approximately A$30 million. The agreement aims to enhance critical materials supply in the US, while EQR’s Barruecopardo operation in Spain achieved a monthly production record, reflecting improvements in production and recovery rates. This strategic partnership and operational success underscore EQR’s commitment to being a leading supplier of tungsten in a challenging geopolitical climate.

