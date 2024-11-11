EQ Resources Secures Key Tungsten Supply Deal

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.
EQ Resources Limited has secured a five-year tungsten concentrate supply agreement with Elmet Technologies, valued at approximately A$30 million. The agreement aims to enhance critical materials supply in the US, while EQR’s Barruecopardo operation in Spain achieved a monthly production record, reflecting improvements in production and recovery rates. This strategic partnership and operational success underscore EQR’s commitment to being a leading supplier of tungsten in a challenging geopolitical climate.
For further insights into AU:EQR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Adobe Shares (NASDAQ:ADBE) Jump as Company Embraces AI
- Ford Stock (NYSE:F) Falls as Analysts Turn on It
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Foundry Flounders as It Outsources More Chips
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.