EP&T Global Ltd. Reports Revenue Boost and Strategic Growth

November 28, 2024 — 12:18 am EST

EP&T Global Ltd. (AU:EPX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EP&T Global Ltd. has reported a 16% increase in statutory revenue for the financial year ending June 2024, alongside near breakeven operating cash flow and an expanded number of contracted sites. The company is poised for growth with ongoing internal restructuring and a focus on sales, innovation, and cashflow management, further bolstered by its interest in acquiring CODA to tap into the industrial property market. With its cutting-edge EDGE cloud technology, EP&T Global continues to help property owners reduce energy costs and carbon emissions, positioning itself as a leader in the energy efficiency sector.

