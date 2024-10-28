News & Insights

Epsilon Energy Expands Canadian Ventures with New Agreements

October 28, 2024 — 03:58 pm EDT

Epsilon Energy Ltd. has entered joint ventures in Alberta, Canada, targeting the lucrative Glauconitic, Ellerslie, and Upper Viking formations. By partnering with experienced operators, Epsilon aims to secure a 25% working interest over significant acreage, providing a strategic foothold in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With plans to drill multiple wells, Epsilon expects to leverage favorable economics and a large leasehold, enhancing its portfolio and increasing future cash flows.

