EPM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (Symbol: EPM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.49, changing hands as low as $4.38 per share. Evolution Petroleum Corp shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPM's low point in its 52 week range is $3.19 per share, with $5.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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