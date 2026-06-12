Is EPD Well-Positioned to Sustain Steady Unitholder Returns?

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD, a well-known name in the midstream energy landscape, earns consistent fee-based income backed by long-term contracts with shippers. The partnership owns a pipeline network that spans more than 50,000 miles, transporting crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and refined products across North America. EPD’s midstream business model reduces exposure to commodity price volatility and supports stable cash flow generation. This enables the partnership to consistently return capital to unitholders across business cycles.

The partnership has returned more than $63 billion to equity investors through distributions and buybacks since its IPO. For the trailing-12 months ended in the first quarter of 2026, Enterprise returned approximately $5.1 billion of capital. Of this amount, 93% or approximately $4.8 billion was returned directly to unitholders in the form of distributions, while the remaining 7% through common unit repurchases. Notably, the partnership has consistently increased its distribution to unitholders for 27 consecutive years.

Enterprise’s consistent distribution growth is supported by a disciplined approach to capital allocation. The partnership has highlighted that moving forward, its distribution growth will be consistent with its growth in operational distributable cash flow (DCF) per unit. Operational DCF is a liquidity measure that represents the cash available for distributions that is generated from its core operations.

Additionally, the partnership noted that its discretionary free cash flow, which is anticipated to reach $1 billion in 2026, will be allocated toward paying down its debt and unit buybacks. This approach enables EPD to preserve its financial flexibility while supporting consistent capital returns.

Other Energy Sector Players Prioritize Shareholder Returns

Sunoco LP SUN is a wholesale motor fuel distributor in the United States, distributing motor fuels of several brands through long-term distribution agreements with nearly 9,000 distribution facilities, which support steady cash flows. The partnership declared a distribution of 98.99 cents per unit in the first quarter of 2026, marking a sequential increase of 6.25% or a 10% increase from the prior-quarter figure of 89.76 cents per unit. For 2026, the partnership aims to meet its distribution growth target of at least 5%. This reflects the partnership’s strong commitment to returning capital to unitholders.

Antero Midstream AM provides integrated midstream services to the leading natural gas producer, Antero Resources Corporation, under long-term contracts. This enables the midstream player to generate stable earnings and cash flows. Antero Midstream continues to return capital to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases. The company repurchased 1.0 million shares under its authorized share repurchase program in the first quarter of 2026. This reflects the company’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

EPD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Enterprise Products units have jumped 16.6% over the past year compared with the 11.8% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, EPD trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 11.38X. This is below the broader industry average of 11.85X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD’s 2026 earnings has remained unchanged over the past seven days.



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EPD, SUN and AM each currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.