E&P Global Holdings Plans Capital Reorganization

E&P Global Holdings Limited (HK:1142) has released an update.

E&P Global Holdings Limited has announced a proposed capital reorganization, including a reduction in the par value of its issued shares from HK$0.50 to HK$0.01, and a subsequent subdivision of unissued shares. This move aims to offset accumulated losses and requires shareholder and court approvals to proceed. Investors in E&P Global Holdings should watch for further announcements as the company navigates these changes.

