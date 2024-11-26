News & Insights

Stocks

E&P Global Holdings Plans Capital Reorganization

November 26, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

E&P Global Holdings Limited (HK:1142) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

E&P Global Holdings Limited has announced a proposed capital reorganization, including a reduction in the par value of its issued shares from HK$0.50 to HK$0.01, and a subsequent subdivision of unissued shares. This move aims to offset accumulated losses and requires shareholder and court approvals to proceed. Investors in E&P Global Holdings should watch for further announcements as the company navigates these changes.

For further insights into HK:1142 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.