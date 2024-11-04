E&P Global Holdings Enhances Leadership with New Appointments

E&P Global Holdings Limited (HK:1142) has released an update.

E&P Global Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Liu Wai Shing as an executive director and Ms. Sun Meng as a non-executive director, effective November 4, 2024. Both directors will receive an annual fee of HK$200,000, with their roles reflecting the company’s efforts to strengthen its leadership team. Investors might find interest in how these appointments could impact the company’s strategic direction and market performance.

