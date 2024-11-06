E&P Financial Group Updates on Director’s Investment Changes

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.

E&P Financial Group Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of Director Sally Anne McCutchan, who has acquired 500 unlisted unsecured convertible notes and 48,077 attaching call options. These securities are set to convert into ordinary shares by May 2025, highlighting an interesting movement within the company’s executive investment activities.

