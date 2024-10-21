News & Insights

E&P Financial Group Explores New Trading Opportunities

October 21, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.

E&P Financial Group Ltd. has announced a non-binding agreement with FinClear to potentially allow its shares to be traded on the newly licensed FCX Market, subject to shareholder approval of its delisting from the ASX. This partnership aims to provide shareholders and wholesale investors periodic trading opportunities on a fully-regulated platform. The company remains open to exploring other trading options to enhance liquidity if the delisting is approved.

