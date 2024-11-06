E&P Financial Group Director Expands Stake with New Acquisitions

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.

Anthony John Johnson, a director at E&P Financial Group Ltd., has increased his indirect interest in the company through the acquisition of 900 unlisted convertible notes and 86,539 attaching call options. These financial instruments are set to convert into ordinary shares by May 2025, reflecting a strategic move to bolster his stake in the firm’s future growth. This development may attract attention from investors keen on understanding the implications for the company’s market performance.

