E.ON upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

December 05, 2024 — 12:28 pm EST

Morgan Stanley upgraded E.ON (EONGY) to Overweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of EUR 15. The firm moved its European utilities industry view to In-Line from Attractive citing “multiple uncertainties” heading into 2025. It prefers electricity networks, and would be selective elsewhere. Morgan Stanley sees continued momentum in growing electricity network stocks.

