E.ON upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded E.ON (EONGY) to Overweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of EUR 15. The firm moved its European utilities industry view to In-Line from Attractive citing “multiple uncertainties” heading into 2025. It prefers electricity networks, and would be selective elsewhere. Morgan Stanley sees continued momentum in growing electricity network stocks.
