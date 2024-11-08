EOG Resources Q3 Earnings Beat on Oil Equivalent Production Hike

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.89, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73. However, earnings decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $3.44.

Total quarterly revenues of $5.96 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.03 billion. The top line declined from $6.21 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings were driven by higher oil-equivalent production volumes, offset partially by decreased realizations of crude oil and condensates, and natural gas liquids (NGL) prices.

Dividend Hike by EOG

The board of directors has authorized EOG to increase its dividend to 97.5 cents per share, payable Jan. 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of Jan. 17, 2025. The new dividend represents an increment of 7% from the prior level.

EOG’s Operational Performance

In the quarter under review, EOG Resources’ total volumes increased 7.7% year over year to 99 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) on higher contributions from its multi-basin portfolio. This exceeded the mid-point of the company’s third-quarter 2024 guidance of 98 MMBoe. The reported figure marginally beat our estimate of 98.5 MMBoe.

Crude oil and condensate production totaled 493 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), up 2% from the year-ago quarter and surpassing our estimate of 491.9 MBbls/d.

NGL volumes increased 10% year over year to 254.3 MBbls/d, beating our estimate of 247.8 MBbls/d.

Natural gas volume rose to 1,970 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) from the year-earlier quarter’s 1,704 MMcf/d. However, the reported figure lagged our estimate of 1983.7 MMcf/d.

The average price realization for the company’s crude oil and condensates decreased 8% year over year to $76.92 per barrel.

Natural gas was sold at $2.05 per Mcf, a year-over-year decline of 23%. Quarterly NGL prices decreased to $22.42 per barrel from $23.56 in the previous year.

Operating Costs of EOG

In the third quarter, lease and well expenses increased to $392 million from $369 million a year ago.

The company reported gathering, processing and transportation costs of $445 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s $406 million. The figure also beat our estimate of $430.3 million.

Exploration costs were flat year over year at $43 million. As such, total operating expenses in the third quarter were $3.88 billion, higher than $3.66 billion a year ago.

Liquidity Position & Capital Expenditure of EOG

As of Sept. 30, 2024, EOG Resources had cash and cash equivalents worth $6.1 billion and long-term debt of $3.7 billion. The current portion of the long-term debt totaled $34 million.

In the reported quarter, the company generated $1.5 billion in free cash flow. Capital expenditure amounted to $1.5 billion.

EOG’s Guidance

For 2024, EOG expects a total production of 1,058-1,067.8 MBoe/d. It also anticipates a production of 1,084.5-1,113.2 MBoe/d for the fourth quarter.

Other exploration and production companies like ConocoPhillips COP, Antero Resources Corporation AR and Matador Resources Company MTDR have also reported third-quarter 2024 earnings. While ConocoPhillips and Matador Resources beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings, Antero Resources missed the mark.

