News & Insights

Stocks

EOG Resources price target raised to $135 from $115 at Truist

November 12, 2024 — 09:56 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on EOG Resources (EOG) to $135 from $115 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company reported a solid quarter with notable operations, while the management laid out a new capital optimization plan that academically makes financial sense, though the firm questions whether it is best in a volatile energy tape, the analyst tells investors in a research note. There is no denying EOG’s strong operations, though Truist still sees a “below peer free cash flow yield”, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EOG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.