EOG Resources price target raised to $135 from $115 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on EOG Resources (EOG) to $135 from $115 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company reported a solid quarter with notable operations, while the management laid out a new capital optimization plan that academically makes financial sense, though the firm questions whether it is best in a volatile energy tape, the analyst tells investors in a research note. There is no denying EOG’s strong operations, though Truist still sees a “below peer free cash flow yield”, the firm added.

