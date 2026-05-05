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EOG Resources Posts Higher Earnings In Q1

May 05, 2026 — 05:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting earnings of $1.980 billion, or $3.70 per share, compared to $1.463 billion, or $2.65 per share, in the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings for the period stood at $1.825 billion, or $3.41 a share, compared to $1.586 billion, or $2.87 a share, in the previous year.

Revenue increased to $6.921 billion from last year's $5.669 billion.

In the after-hours, EOG is trading at $140.95, up 0.09 percent on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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