Enwell Energy Resumes Operations After Court Lifts License Suspensions

November 26, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

Enwell Energy (GB:ENW) has released an update.

Enwell Energy has resumed its field operations after the Poltava District Administrative Court in Ukraine lifted the suspensions on its MEX-GOL, SV, and VAS production licenses. This development follows the company’s legal challenge against the 10-year suspension orders issued by the State Geologic and Subsoil Survey of Ukraine. The court’s interim ruling allows Enwell to restart production, marking a positive turnaround for the company and its investors.

