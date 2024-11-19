News & Insights

Stocks

enVVeno Medical submits VenoValve PMA application to FDA

November 19, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

enVVeno Medical (NVNO) has submitted its application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking approval to market and sell the VenoValve in the United States. Four out of five modules that comprise the VenoValve PMA application have been submitted, reviewed and approved by the FDA. The fifth and final module of the application contains the clinical data from the SAVVE pivotal trial as well as proposed labeling for the device. The VenoValve, which has been designated as a breakthrough device by the FDA and is therefore subject to priority review, is intended to treat severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency, a debilitating disease that is most often caused by blood clots in the deep veins of the leg. When valves inside of the veins of the leg fail, blood flows in the wrong direction and pools in the lower leg, causing pressure within the veins of the leg to increase. The Company is also developing a next-generation, non-surgical transcatheter based replacement venous valve called enVVe, which could appeal to an even larger market in terms of both patients and physicians. The Company expects enVVe to be ready for its own pivotal trial during the middle of 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVNO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVNO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.