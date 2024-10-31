enVVeno Medical expects capital to fund company through several milestones

The Company ended the quarter with $48.4 million in cash and investments. On September 30, 2024, the Company closed an offering raising approximately $13.6 million net cash proceeds. Based on management’s current expectations, this capital has the potential to fund the Company through several significant milestones, including filing the anticipated FDA pre-market approval of the VenoValve, the beginning of preparations for VenoValve commercialization, and the beginning of the enVVe pivotal trial.

