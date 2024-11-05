News & Insights

Envirotech Vehicles Expands with Maddox Industries Acquisition

November 05, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

Envirotech Vehicles ( (EVTV) ) has issued an update.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. has acquired Maddox Industries, a key player in government contracting solutions, to bolster its U.S. manufacturing and electric vehicle initiatives. This strategic move is expected to generate significant revenue from government contracts over the next three years and create over 250 jobs. The acquisition will enhance Envirotech’s position in the electric vehicle market, expand its capabilities in manufacturing and technology, and support the deployment of zero-emission logistics vans and hybrid modernization programs. By integrating Maddox’s expertise and resources, Envirotech aims to lead in sustainable growth and innovation.

