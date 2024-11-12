News & Insights

Stocks

Environmental Group Gains EPA Approval for Waste Technology

November 12, 2024 — 07:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Environmental Group Limited (AU:EGL) has released an update.

Environmental Group Limited has received draft approval from the EPA for its PFAS separation technology at the Laverton facility, marking a pivotal advancement in sustainable waste management. This approval showcases EGL’s innovative approach to treating PFAS-contaminated waste, offering Reclaim Waste commercial prospects while adhering to new EPA regulations. The company’s patented technology highlights a growing market opportunity in addressing environmental and health risks associated with PFAS.

For further insights into AU:EGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.