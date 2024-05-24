News & Insights

Stocks

Enviro-Hub Holdings Hosts Unquestioned AGM

May 24, 2024 — 05:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (SG:L23) has released an update.

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. successfully conducted its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 3 Gul Crescent, Singapore, where the company’s directors were present but shareholder questions were notably absent both before and during the event. Mr Lau Chin Huat presided as Chairman, and the meeting proceeded with a quorum, commencing on time.

For further insights into SG:L23 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.