Enviro-Hub Holdings Hosts Unquestioned AGM

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. successfully conducted its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 3 Gul Crescent, Singapore, where the company’s directors were present but shareholder questions were notably absent both before and during the event. Mr Lau Chin Huat presided as Chairman, and the meeting proceeded with a quorum, commencing on time.

