Envela (ELA) Moves 5.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Envela Corporation ELA shares ended the last trading session 5.9% higher at $27.79. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Envela continues to strengthen its investment case through a diversified business model spanning consumer and commercial markets, supported by resilient demand across precious metals and secondary goods. The company is executing well on its expansion strategy, enhancing its retail footprint while investing in operational capabilities that improve efficiency, scalability and long-term competitiveness. Disciplined capital allocation, prudent inventory management and a strong liquidity position further reinforce financial flexibility.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $62.29 million, up 13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Envela, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ELA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Envela belongs to the Zacks Retail - Jewelry industry. Another stock from the same industry, Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. BRLT, closed the last trading session 6.4% lower at $1.03. Over the past month, BRLT has returned -12%.

Brilliant Earth Group's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.01. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -200%. Brilliant Earth Group currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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