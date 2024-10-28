Entyr Limited Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Pearl Global Ltd (AU:ETR) has released an update.

Entyr Limited, an innovative environmental tech company specializing in tyre processing, is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024. The company, known for its cutting-edge, eco-friendly thermal desorption technology, aims to transform waste tyres into valuable, sustainable products. Investors are encouraged to participate and cast their votes online or via proxy forms.

For further insights into AU:ETR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.