Enthusiast Gaming Reports Profitable Q3 2024

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings has achieved profitability in Q3 2024, marking a significant milestone with positive Adjusted EBITDA and expanded gross margins. The company’s strategic initiatives have led to cost savings, improved financial metrics, and partnerships with major sports leagues like the NFL. This positions Enthusiast Gaming for future scalable growth and increased engagement across its platforms.

