Enthusiast Gaming Reports Profitable Q3 2024

November 14, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (TSE:EGLX) has released an update.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings has achieved profitability in Q3 2024, marking a significant milestone with positive Adjusted EBITDA and expanded gross margins. The company’s strategic initiatives have led to cost savings, improved financial metrics, and partnerships with major sports leagues like the NFL. This positions Enthusiast Gaming for future scalable growth and increased engagement across its platforms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

