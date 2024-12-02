Enthusiast Gaming expands League of Legends presence

Enthusiast Gaming (EGLXF) Holdings announced that Luminosity Gaming, the company’s esports division, is expanding into League of Legends by joining the North American Challengers League beginning in the Spring of 2025. League of Legends continues to dominate the global esports ecosystem, with this year’s League of Legends World Championship reaching more than 6.9 million peak concurrent viewers across the globe, breaking esports viewership records. League of Legends is also seeing continued growth and success outside of esports with their recent animated show, Arcane, becoming the most expensive animated show ever created. Luminosity will aim to transition its success from other esports titles including other MOBAs such as Pokemon Unite where they are the 2023 World Champions and 2024 LAIC Champions.

