Enterprise Metals Updates on Director’s Interest Changes

Enterprise Metals Limited (AU:ENT) has released an update.
Enterprise Metals Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Stephen Hart, reflecting adjustments in his indirect holdings. The changes involve various unlisted options and ordinary shares through entities like Ossart Holdings and Asgard Capital Management. This shift indicates potential strategic realignments within the company’s leadership, capturing the attention of investors monitoring insider activities.
