Enterprise Metals to Host 2024 AGM and Push for Digital Communication

Enterprise Metals Limited (AU:ENT) has released an update.

Enterprise Metals Limited (ASX:ENT) has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on November 28 in Subiaco, WA. The company is urging shareholders to provide email addresses for electronic communications, aligning with recent legislative changes that promote digital over physical distribution to reduce costs and support environmental sustainability. Shareholders are encouraged to update their communication preferences for faster and more secure access to investor information.

For further insights into AU:ENT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.