Enterprise Metals Highlights Exploration and Cautions Investors

Enterprise Metals Limited has released its 2024 AGM presentation, emphasizing its ongoing exploration activities. The company advises investors to consider professional advice due to the inherent risks and uncertainties in forward-looking statements. Enterprise assures that there is no new significant data affecting previous exploration results.

