Enterprise Financial Services Enhances Board with New Appointment

November 04, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

The latest announcement is out from Enterprise Financial Services ( (EFSC) ).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp has appointed Michael E. Finn to its Board of Directors and its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. Finn, a seasoned expert in risk management and regulatory compliance, brings over 35 years of experience to the table, promising to enhance strategic planning and value creation for shareholders. His appointment highlights the company’s commitment to broadening its directors’ expertise in the financial services industry.

