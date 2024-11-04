Entergy upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded Entergy (ETR) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $150, up from $116. The company now has improved outlooks for growth and risk, as industrial sales help earnings grow above peers at 8%-9%, and Louisiana regulatory issues have been resolved more constructively than expected, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while hurricane risk is still a structural challenge, the shares offer a more balanced risk/reward at current levels.

