Entergy price target raised to $143 from $140 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Entergy (ETR) to $143 from $140 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes the discount on shares of Entergy have narrowed relative to peers, trading at less than a 0.5-times discount. Given the removal of the largest overhang on shares following a settlement with all parties in the SERI proceedings, KeyBanc believes Entergy shares are deserving of a premium, as the company is well positioned to benefit from strong industrial sales on the Gulf Coast and a need to invest in a more reliable and resilient system.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ETR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.