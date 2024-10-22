News & Insights

Entergy price target raised to $143 from $140 at KeyBanc

October 22, 2024 — 06:30 am EDT

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Entergy (ETR) to $143 from $140 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes the discount on shares of Entergy have narrowed relative to peers, trading at less than a 0.5-times discount. Given the removal of the largest overhang on shares following a settlement with all parties in the SERI proceedings, KeyBanc believes Entergy shares are deserving of a premium, as the company is well positioned to benefit from strong industrial sales on the Gulf Coast and a need to invest in a more reliable and resilient system.

