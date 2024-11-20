News & Insights

Entech SA’s Strategic Growth Fuels Revenue Surge

November 20, 2024 — 02:33 pm EST

Entech SA (FR:ALESE) has released an update.

Entech SA has reported a remarkable 44% increase in half-year revenue, reaching €25.2 million, driven by its strategic reorganization into three core activities: Entech Construction, Entech Solutions, and Entech Energy & Services. The company aims to significantly boost revenue and profitability by 2029, with plans to expand its photovoltaic and storage capabilities. This growth trajectory is supported by strong partnerships and an expanding market demand for renewable energy solutions.

