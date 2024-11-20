Entech SA and Crédit Agricole Launch Solar Joint Venture

Entech SA (FR:ALESE) has released an update.

Entech SA and Crédit Agricole du Finistère have launched a joint venture to provide turnkey photovoltaic power plants for farmers, businesses, and professionals, offering innovative financing solutions with no initial investment required. This partnership aims to support energy transition goals and income diversification, targeting operational deployment by 2025. The venture plans to progressively increase its project implementations to about thirty annually.

