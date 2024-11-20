News & Insights

Stocks

Entech SA and Crédit Agricole Launch Solar Joint Venture

November 20, 2024 — 01:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Entech SA (FR:ALESE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Entech SA and Crédit Agricole du Finistère have launched a joint venture to provide turnkey photovoltaic power plants for farmers, businesses, and professionals, offering innovative financing solutions with no initial investment required. This partnership aims to support energy transition goals and income diversification, targeting operational deployment by 2025. The venture plans to progressively increase its project implementations to about thirty annually.

For further insights into FR:ALESE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.