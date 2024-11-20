Entech SA and Crédit Agricole Launch Solar Joint Venture

Entech SA (FR:ALESE) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Entech SA and Crédit Agricole du Finistère have launched a joint venture to provide turnkey photovoltaic power plants for farmers, businesses, and professionals, offering innovative financing solutions with no initial investment required. This partnership aims to support energy transition goals and income diversification, targeting operational deployment by 2025. The venture plans to progressively increase its project implementations to about thirty annually.
For further insights into FR:ALESE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.