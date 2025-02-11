Entain CEO Gavin Isaacs Steps Down After A Short Stint

(RTTNews) - Entain plc (ENT), a global sports betting and gaming group on Tuesday announced that by mutual agreement, Chief Executive Officer Gavin Isaacs resigned with immediate effect.

Gavin Isaacs had joined Entain as Chief Executive Officer on September 2, 2024.

Stella David, currently Entain's non-executive Chair, would again assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis until a permanent replacement has been found. Stella was previously Interim CEO from December 2023 until September 2024.

Pierre Bouchut, currently Senior Independent Director, would become non-executive Chair on an interim basis.

Entain also confirmed that it was comfortable with market expectations for fiscal 2025. Further details on Entain's fiscal 2024 results and current trading would be provided on March 6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.