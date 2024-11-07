Entain appoints Dafne Guisard as COO

Entain plc (GMVHF) announced that Dafne Guisard has been appointed to the new role of Chief Operations Officer, effective from January 13, 2025. Dafne joins from Kraft Heinz (KHC), where, as Chief Strategy, Transformation and Digital Officer, “she spearheaded the global ten-year growth strategy, developed new operational models, and drove digital transformation across all areas of the company. At Entain, Dafne will drive operational excellence, leading global strategic planning, the customer service organisation, and M&A integration,” the company stated. Gavin Isaacs, Chief Executive Officer, Entain, said: “Dafne brings a wealth of experience in driving strategic growth and delivering transformation on a global scale. Her appointment will help place Entain at the leading edge of innovation, as well as strengthen the executive management team as we build on a period of stronger-than-expected revenue growth and key market expansion. Dafne will be a tremendous asset to Entain.”

