Entain Announces Share Rebalancing by Eminence Capital

December 05, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

Entain plc (GB:ENT) has released an update.

Entain plc has announced a portfolio rebalancing transaction involving the simultaneous sale and purchase of over 4.3 million shares by Eminence Capital, LP, maintaining its aggregate shareholding. This internal transfer between different Eminence clients highlights the ongoing strategic adjustments within the investment firm while leaving its overall position unchanged.

