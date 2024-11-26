Ensysce Biosciences doses first subjects in PF614-MPAR trial

Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) has treated its first group of subjects in the PF614-MPAR-102 study. PF614-MPAR received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and had its development bolstered by the recent $14M multi-year award from the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The trial ‘A Single and Multiple Dose Study to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetics of Oxycodone and PF614 when PF614 capsule is Co-Administered with Nafamostat as a combination Immediate Release solution and Extended-Release Capsule Formulation in Healthy Subjects’, is designed to evaluate the full dosage range of PF614-MPAR, study food effects and to conduct a multi-ascending dose study.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ENSC:
- Ensysce Biosciences Reports Improved Financial Results
- Is ENSC a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Ensysce Biosciences receives extension to demonstrate Nasdaq compliance
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 10/24/24
- Ensysce Biosciences files to sell 29.47M shares of common stock for holders
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.