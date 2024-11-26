News & Insights

Ensysce Biosciences doses first subjects in PF614-MPAR trial

November 26, 2024 — 08:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) has treated its first group of subjects in the PF614-MPAR-102 study. PF614-MPAR received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and had its development bolstered by the recent $14M multi-year award from the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The trial ‘A Single and Multiple Dose Study to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetics of Oxycodone and PF614 when PF614 capsule is Co-Administered with Nafamostat as a combination Immediate Release solution and Extended-Release Capsule Formulation in Healthy Subjects’, is designed to evaluate the full dosage range of PF614-MPAR, study food effects and to conduct a multi-ascending dose study.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

