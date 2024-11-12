Ensurge Micropower Expands Battery Production and Innovation

Ensurge Micropower (ENMPF) has released an update.

Ensurge Micropower is making strides with its innovative, ultrathin solid-state lithium microbatteries, doubling its manufacturing volume in Q3 2024 and planning to increase it further in Q4 2024. The company is collaborating with a US Fortune 500 company on next-generation batteries, while also exploring new materials and form factors to enhance performance. With plans to implement 24/7 production in early 2025, Ensurge aims to meet the growing demand for energy-dense solutions in wearable and IoT markets.

