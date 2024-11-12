News & Insights

Stocks

Ensurge Micropower Expands Battery Production and Innovation

November 12, 2024 — 01:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ensurge Micropower (ENMPF) has released an update.

Ensurge Micropower is making strides with its innovative, ultrathin solid-state lithium microbatteries, doubling its manufacturing volume in Q3 2024 and planning to increase it further in Q4 2024. The company is collaborating with a US Fortune 500 company on next-generation batteries, while also exploring new materials and form factors to enhance performance. With plans to implement 24/7 production in early 2025, Ensurge aims to meet the growing demand for energy-dense solutions in wearable and IoT markets.

For further insights into ENMPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENMPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.